Initiative 65 supporters rally at Miss. Supreme Court

Protestors rallied outside the high court days after justices ruled to overturn Initiative 65,...
Protestors rallied outside the high court days after justices ruled to overturn Initiative 65, which would have created a medical marijuana program.(WLBT)
By Ashley Garner
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle over medical marijuana continues as a grassroots group of protestors took their fight to legalize medical marijuana straight to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The group, We Are the 74, represents the 74% of Mississippians who voted in favor of medical marijuana Initiative 65 in November 2020. Organizers said they were shocked when the Mississippi Supreme Court threw out the voter-approved initiative. The court cited existing law that governs initiatives, which was written when the state had 5 congressional districts. But Mississippi has had only 4 districts for 20 years. The initiative law was never revised.

We Are the 74 wants Gov. Tate Reeves to hold a special session to address the issue. Reeves said a special session isn’t out of the question, but he won’t call one unless there is a consensus first.

