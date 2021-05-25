Advertisement

Lunar eclipse partially visible early Wednesday morning

A lunar eclipse on Wednesday morning will begin as the moon is setting over Mississippi and...
A lunar eclipse on Wednesday morning will begin as the moon is setting over Mississippi and Alabama, so we will only see part of it.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lunar eclipse will occur in the early morning hours of Wednesday. It will begin around 3:45 AM. We will be able to see the earliest part of the eclipse, but the moon will set in our area before totality. That will end the show for us by about 5:15 AM.

Areas from the Rocky Mountains west to the Pacific will see totality, but the moon will set there before the eclipse ends.

Areas of the Pacific from Hawaii to eastern Australia and New Zealand that will be able to see the eclipse from beginning to end.

A lunar eclipse will occur early Wednesday morning, but we will only see the beginning of it.
A lunar eclipse will occur early Wednesday morning, but we will only see the beginning of it.(WTOK)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
Man charged in deadly apartment complex shooting
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2021