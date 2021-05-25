Lunar eclipse partially visible early Wednesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lunar eclipse will occur in the early morning hours of Wednesday. It will begin around 3:45 AM. We will be able to see the earliest part of the eclipse, but the moon will set in our area before totality. That will end the show for us by about 5:15 AM.

Areas from the Rocky Mountains west to the Pacific will see totality, but the moon will set there before the eclipse ends.

Areas of the Pacific from Hawaii to eastern Australia and New Zealand that will be able to see the eclipse from beginning to end.

A lunar eclipse will occur early Wednesday morning, but we will only see the beginning of it. (WTOK)

