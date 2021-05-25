Man charged in Monday drug bust

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is facing drug charges after being arrested during a drug bust Monday.

Kerwin Rondreagus Dawson, 40, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Dawson was arrested near 26th Ave. and 19th St. with one and a half pounds of cocaine, half a pound of marijuana and a gun.

“Dawson has a total bond of $250,000. He also has a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for probation violation,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “This is another individual who is obviously selling a large quantity of illegal drugs in our community. Hopefully he will now be in a position where he can’t do that and there will be a successful prosecution of this case in the coming months.”

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.

