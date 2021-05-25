Memorial services for Mr. Jimmie Lee will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Benson officiating.

Mr. Jimmie Lee, 77, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Jimmie was born August 6, 1943 in Meridian, MS to the late Jimmie and Edna Lee. Jimmie served in the United States Air Force after graduating from Meridian High School in 1961. After returning home, he graduated from Meridian Community College and Ole Miss. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Sarah Hudnall Lee. Together, they raised two daughters, Clancy and Brooke. He spent many years as co-owner of Hudnall Food Store. In later life, he was a realtor for Hill Real Estate Group. Recently, he began aerial photography and earned his drone pilot’s license. His four grandchildren were the center of his world and he adored spoiling them as often as possible.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Sarah Hudnall Lee; his daughters, Clancy Willis (Marcus) and Brooke Knight (Justin); four grandchildren, Mason and Drew Willis and Gavin and Savannah Knight; and a brother, Jack Lee (Kay).

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

