One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Hot Topics reports a passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in Enterprise.
Chief Deputy Barry White said the injured person was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical condition. The driver of the ATV was released to the parents. Both are said to be juveniles.
No names were released.
