Headed to the water for Memorial Day? Be careful!

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Warmer weather is drawing people to the water for the fist holiday since pandemic restrictions have been widely lifted.

In an effort to enhance and promote public safety ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend holiday, many agencies from around the country are participating in National Safe Boating Week.

Before you even put your boat in the water, you should make sure your registration is up to date, there’s life jackets for everyone and that your lights are all functioning.

”There’s going to be a lot more people on the water because it’s Memorial Day Weekend,” said Mark McCleskey, an officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “We want everybody to have fun of course but be safe and courteous to other boaters. There’s going to be a lot of people out there doing the same thing. People not checking their boat registration or being out of date. Life jackets, people will have eight people in the boat and only seven life jackets. They don’t think about it. So that kind of stuff to check before you ever leave the boat ramp.”

Another couple of reminders: Holidays are not the time for novice boaters to learn how to operate their crafts and boaters should avoid the use of alcohol. McCleskey added that the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will be out in full force this weekend on waterways across the state.

