COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Lauderdale Red Sox!

The youth baseball team out of Collinsville had an undefeated season, winning all 12 of their games.

Congratulations to the West Lauderdale Red Sox on being selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

