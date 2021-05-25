Unseasonable warmth persists as rain sneaks back into the forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some subtle changes will begin to transition us away from the unseasonably warm and dry weather of the past week. Those changes start as early as Wednesday.

About This Dry Streak

Tuesday was the seventh day in a row with no rain measured at the airport. The last time we had a seven-day stretch with no rain was March 7-14. Our current dry stretch is only the second time we’ve had seven or more consecutive dry days since last Thanksgiving.

Rain Returns

Rain will gradually sneak back into the forecast. It starts with just a small chance for a couple of spotty showers or thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even with those couple of showers or thunderstorms, most areas will end up stay dry. More of us can get rain on Thursday and Friday, but still most areas stay dry. Saturday may be our best chance for rain, but with scattered showers and thunderstorms many areas will stay dry. We’ll dodge a few more summer-like showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, but Memorial Day Weekend otherwise looks splendid.

Warmth Persists

Then there’s the warmth. High temperatures will dance around 90 degrees through Friday before a cold front arrives and swats that warmth back a bit. We will be close to 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We may briefly reach 90 degrees, but we’ll spend most of our afternoons in the 80s. Even if the airport doesn’t reach 90 degrees for the “official” high, a lot of our backyard thermometers may reach that 90.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to near 70 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 62 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray shower or thunderstorms. Most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 88 degrees.

