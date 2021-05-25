Advertisement

Vaccines decreasing positive COVID tests

The Mississippi State department of health shows 30-percent of Lauderdale County is fully...
The Mississippi State department of health shows 30-percent of Lauderdale County is fully vaccinated.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of covid cases has plunged since the vaccines started being given out in January.

The Mississippi State Department of Health shows 30-percent of Lauderdale County is fully vaccinated. Lauderdale county has seen a 16.1 percent decrease in positive covid cases from January 9th.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic said it has given over 1600 doses to people 18 and older.

“As of this month we have done maybe one or two screenings and they have been negative. so we haven’t had a lot of patients coming in complaining of the covid symptoms. people are starting to get more confident, but as I said, our numbers are still not as high as it was when we first started giving the covid vaccine. but hopefully with knowledge, with information, people will be more comfortable and be more reassured with receiving the covid vaccine,” said Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Infection control nurse, Debra Graham.

We also asked some people about how cases going down will affect their decision to get the vaccine.

“There’s a lot of risks involved in taking it you know it’s just, It’s a risk, either way, take it or you don’t take it you have a chance at getting the virus but take the vaccine we really don’t know fully what’s in it. It’s really a risk either way. Me and my family personally don’t plan on getting it,” said Meridian resident, Dilyn.

“I’m nervous because you never know what could happen in the future, government-wise anything you know they have not like he said done a lot of studies on it. I would not do it but for some cases you know if it does work, I might get it,” said Meridian resident, Kiara Gui.

To stay updated on COVID numbers in your area visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
Man charged in deadly apartment complex shooting
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2021

Latest News

A lunar eclipse on Wednesday morning will begin as the moon is setting over Mississippi and...
Lunar eclipse partially visible early Wednesday morning
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College, 910...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
A couple of stray showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Unseasonable warmth persists as rain sneaks back into the forecast