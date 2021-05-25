Vaccines decreasing positive COVID tests

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of covid cases has plunged since the vaccines started being given out in January.

The Mississippi State Department of Health shows 30-percent of Lauderdale County is fully vaccinated. Lauderdale county has seen a 16.1 percent decrease in positive covid cases from January 9th.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic said it has given over 1600 doses to people 18 and older.

“As of this month we have done maybe one or two screenings and they have been negative. so we haven’t had a lot of patients coming in complaining of the covid symptoms. people are starting to get more confident, but as I said, our numbers are still not as high as it was when we first started giving the covid vaccine. but hopefully with knowledge, with information, people will be more comfortable and be more reassured with receiving the covid vaccine,” said Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Infection control nurse, Debra Graham.

We also asked some people about how cases going down will affect their decision to get the vaccine.

“There’s a lot of risks involved in taking it you know it’s just, It’s a risk, either way, take it or you don’t take it you have a chance at getting the virus but take the vaccine we really don’t know fully what’s in it. It’s really a risk either way. Me and my family personally don’t plan on getting it,” said Meridian resident, Dilyn.

“I’m nervous because you never know what could happen in the future, government-wise anything you know they have not like he said done a lot of studies on it. I would not do it but for some cases you know if it does work, I might get it,” said Meridian resident, Kiara Gui.

To stay updated on COVID numbers in your area visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.