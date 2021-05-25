William Bennet “Bill” Gunn

Funeral service William “Bill” Gunn will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Andy May officiating. Burial will be at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. William “Bill” Gunn, age 80, of Meridian passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Bill was a Justice Court Judge for District 3 Lauderdale County for 24 years where he faithfully served his community. Before he was elected judge, he was a brick mason for over 20 years building homes, colleges, hospitals and much more. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and hobbies such as hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was most proud of his gardening where he grew tomatoes and always shared with others. He will be truly missed by family, friends, and all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife Ruth Elaine Gunn; children, Kevin Gunn and Kim Rainer (Dano); grandchildren, Tyler Rainer (Meagan) and Tanner Rainer; great-grandchildren, Laken Lewis, Rhylan and Rivers Rainer; sisters, Thelma Thompson and Carolyn Shelton; sisters-in-law, Sarah Lee Mixon, Rena Scarbrough, and Jeffrey Lynn Mayatt; brother-in-law, Sonny Vincent; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents, R.H. and Thelma Lee Gunn; siblings, Lily Bell Bounds, Harvey Gunn, Jimmy Gunn, and Beatrice Kinard; sisters-in-law, Sue Mosley and Pat Kotouc.

Pallbearers will be Mike Gunn, Roger Jordan, Greg Kinard, Dennis Morgan, Buck Roberts, and Sonny Vincent.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne Peters and Fred Hataway.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

