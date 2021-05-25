Advertisement

Woman climbs into monkey exhibit at a Texas zoo

By KVIA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Zoo in Texas is planning to press charges against a woman who jumped into an enclosure and fed two spider monkeys.

Zookeepers say not only did she endanger herself, but also the animals.

“It’s extremely dangerous. I mean, these are primates we’re talking about here, so they can do some substantial damage to you,” zookeeper Mason Kleist said. “They’re stronger than they look. They may be small monkeys, but they are extremely strong.”

The woman not only endangered the monkeys by feeding them, but zookeepers say she put them at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Anything that we can have, they can have as well, so COVID was no different,” Kleist said.

He said the zoo has taken necessary precautions to make sure the monkeys do not get the coronavirus.

On top of those risks, the woman invading their home has put a strain on the relationship between the zookeepers and monkeys.

“It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work,” Kleist said.

The zoo is now looking to install cameras and modify the fencing around the exhibit.

Copyright 2021 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
Man charged in deadly apartment complex shooting
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2021

Latest News

George Floyd's family meets with President Biden one year after Floyd's death
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
Protestors rallied outside the high court days after justices ruled to overturn Initiative 65,...
Initiative 65 supporters rally at Miss. Supreme Court
Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared important tips for the Memorial Day weekend. (Source: White House...
CDC provides guidance on for Memorial Day celebrations