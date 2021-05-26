2021 Meridian Mayoral Forum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s municipal elections are Tuesday, June 8. The three candidates for mayor, Democrat Jimmie Smith, Republican Robert Ray and Independent Weston Lindemann, appeared in an hour-long forum hosted by WTOK-TV to answer questions from the media and the community.

The forum will air Monday, May 31, at 6 p.m. on WTOK. It will be re-broadcast three more times before election day.

Date Time Channel Saturday, June 5 5 p.m. WTOK Sunday, June 6 5 p.m. MyTOK Sunday, June 6 12 noon CW

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, for Meridian voters to cast ballots in this important election. People who qualify to vote by absentee ballot may do so at Meridian City Hall, 2nd floor, before the election. The city clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and special hours Saturday, May 29, and Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

