Advertisement

Alabama baseball beats South Carolina 9-3 to advance in SEC Tournament

Alabama baseball used a six-run third inning to put the game out of reach early on the way to a...
Alabama baseball used a six-run third inning to put the game out of reach early on the way to a 9-3 win over No. 24 South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon at the Hoover Met.(WBRC)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama baseball used a six-run third inning to put the game out of reach early on the way to a 9-3 win over No. 24 South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon at the Hoover Met. The win advances the Crimson Tide to the double-elimination portion of the 2021 SEC Tournament and sets UA at 30-22 overall on the season.

The Crimson Tide delivered the decisive blow early with a six-run third inning. The third frame was highlighted by an RBI-double from Peyton Wilson, a two-run single from Owen Diodati and a three-run home run from Jackson Tate.

The Tide added two more in the fourth and one run in the sixth with South Carolina matching each time, but the Gamecocks would get no closer resulting in a 9-3 final.

“The kids were excited. We had a really spirited workout yesterday, and I’m not surprised at all that our kids brought their best effort. We pitched well – Tyler Ras gave us a huge start of both good innings and also going deep in the game on short rest. And Brock Guffey did a great job for three innings of putting up zeroes and helping us save our bullpen. We made a couple of diving plays and played clean defense. We had production up and down the lineup. It was just a really complete game for us. I’m really happy for the kids, proud of them, and excited that we get to play at least two more days,” said Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon.

Ras pitched six innings for the Tide, striking out four batters and only giving up five hits and one walk on 84 pitches.

SEC Tournament play continues on Wednesday for Alabama. The Crimson Tide will face Tennessee with first pitch set for 1:00 pm CST.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
Man charged in deadly apartment complex shooting
Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Golden Eagles ready for trip to Ruston
2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards
Ole Miss dominates 2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards
WTOK Sports Shahji Adam
Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship