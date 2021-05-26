Alabama baseball beats South Carolina 9-3 to advance in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama baseball used a six-run third inning to put the game out of reach early on the way to a 9-3 win over No. 24 South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon at the Hoover Met. The win advances the Crimson Tide to the double-elimination portion of the 2021 SEC Tournament and sets UA at 30-22 overall on the season.

The Crimson Tide delivered the decisive blow early with a six-run third inning. The third frame was highlighted by an RBI-double from Peyton Wilson, a two-run single from Owen Diodati and a three-run home run from Jackson Tate.

The Tide added two more in the fourth and one run in the sixth with South Carolina matching each time, but the Gamecocks would get no closer resulting in a 9-3 final.

“The kids were excited. We had a really spirited workout yesterday, and I’m not surprised at all that our kids brought their best effort. We pitched well – Tyler Ras gave us a huge start of both good innings and also going deep in the game on short rest. And Brock Guffey did a great job for three innings of putting up zeroes and helping us save our bullpen. We made a couple of diving plays and played clean defense. We had production up and down the lineup. It was just a really complete game for us. I’m really happy for the kids, proud of them, and excited that we get to play at least two more days,” said Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon.

Ras pitched six innings for the Tide, striking out four batters and only giving up five hits and one walk on 84 pitches.

SEC Tournament play continues on Wednesday for Alabama. The Crimson Tide will face Tennessee with first pitch set for 1:00 pm CST.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.