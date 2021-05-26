Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2021

Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RANDARIUS BRYANT19942633 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
PETIT LARCENY
LETITIA M ROBERTS19832012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIAGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
SAMAUD WILLIAMS20025433 HWY 513 STONEWALL, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
ANTHONY BROOKS19671616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
TIMBERLY BRESHERS19774511 BETHLEHEM RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NICESHA YOUNG19961837 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

