City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2021
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RANDARIUS BRYANT
|1994
|2633 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
PETIT LARCENY
|LETITIA M ROBERTS
|1983
|2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIAGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|SAMAUD WILLIAMS
|2002
|5433 HWY 513 STONEWALL, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|ANTHONY BROOKS
|1967
|1616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|TIMBERLY BRESHERS
|1977
|4511 BETHLEHEM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|NICESHA YOUNG
|1996
|1837 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.