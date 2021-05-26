Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations at 28%

The most recent data showed 890,028 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated, or 28%, and...
The most recent data showed 890,028 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated, or 28%, and 1,022,789 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Mississippi State Department of Health)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The most recent data showed 890,028 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 28%, and 1,022,789 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

Find state and county vaccinations numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

