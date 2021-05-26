Drive-thru awards ceremony held at Southeast Elementary

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School held a drive-thru awards ceremony on Wednesday.

“We’ve been preparing for this all week. It’s taking quite a little bit of work, but it’s completely worth it for the kids,” said Taylor Powell, a kindergarten teacher at Southeast Elementary. “We love it.”

Cars were wrapped around the school filled with students and their parents. Stations were set up for each grade, where each student could pick up their awards. Staff at the school say having this award ceremony was a great event to end a difficult year.

“Having this drive-thru awards day will allow all of our parents and kids to be involved in some kind of way and let us have a big gathering, but also allow us to be spread out so that everybody can be involved all at one time,” said Ashlee Bailey, a PE teacher at Southeast Elementary.

