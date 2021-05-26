Advertisement

Drive-thru awards ceremony held at Southeast Elementary

SEES Drive-Thru Award Ceremony
SEES Drive-Thru Award Ceremony(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School held a drive-thru awards ceremony on Wednesday.

“We’ve been preparing for this all week. It’s taking quite a little bit of work, but it’s completely worth it for the kids,” said Taylor Powell, a kindergarten teacher at Southeast Elementary. “We love it.”

Cars were wrapped around the school filled with students and their parents. Stations were set up for each grade, where each student could pick up their awards. Staff at the school say having this award ceremony was a great event to end a difficult year.

“Having this drive-thru awards day will allow all of our parents and kids to be involved in some kind of way and let us have a big gathering, but also allow us to be spread out so that everybody can be involved all at one time,” said Ashlee Bailey, a PE teacher at Southeast Elementary.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting

Latest News

State Parks getting back to normal
State Parks sense a return to normalcy this summer
The three candidates for mayor of Meridian, Democrat Jimmie Smith, Republican Robert Ray and...
2021 Meridian Mayoral Forum
Interstate 20/59
National ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home