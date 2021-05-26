Advertisement

Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms.
Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.

Susan A. Magill said Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter at his side.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” Magill said.

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. He announced in 2007 that he would not run again in 2008.

A former secretary of the Navy, Warner was for a time chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders.

Warner was also the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married from 1976 to 1982.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College, 910...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9"...
Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
Estela Lazo stands for a portrait with her two children, late Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in...
Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy
The national average for the price of gas is just over $3 per gallon. The U.S. hasn’t seen...
Memorial Day gas prices highest since 2014