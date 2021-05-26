Funeral services for Gail Elaine Norton, 75, of Pennington will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Friday, May 28th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mrs. Norton passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 21, 1945, in Manhattan, New York to Francis Edward Bretnall and Florence Kyff Bretnall.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne E. Norton of Pennington; daughters, Lori Noton Fuller of Butler; and Lynn Norton Williamson (Don) of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Dylan Todd, Matthew Williamson (Kristian); and Kyle Williamson; great grandchildren, Embry Grace Williamson, Peyton Grey Williamson, and Madyson Chamblee.

The family will be accepting flowers or memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pennington, Alabama.

