Advertisement

Gail Elaine Norton

Gail Elaine Norton
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Gail Elaine Norton, 75, of Pennington will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Friday, May 28th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mrs. Norton passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 21, 1945, in Manhattan, New York to Francis Edward Bretnall and Florence Kyff Bretnall.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne E. Norton of Pennington; daughters, Lori Noton Fuller of Butler; and Lynn Norton Williamson (Don) of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Dylan Todd, Matthew Williamson (Kristian); and Kyle Williamson; great grandchildren, Embry Grace Williamson, Peyton Grey Williamson, and Madyson Chamblee.

The family will be accepting flowers or memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pennington, Alabama.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

Latest News

Marcus Earl Pardue
Lola Faye Blythe
William Bennett "Bill" Gunn
William Bennet “Bill” Gunn
Jimmie Lee
Mr. Jimmie Lee