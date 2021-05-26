Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 26, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting

Latest News

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 25, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 24, 2021