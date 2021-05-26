Advertisement

Lola Faye Blythe

By Letisha Young
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Funeral service for Lola Faye Blythe will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Northcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Dan Lanier and Bro. Paul Davis officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Lola Faye Blythe, age 85 of Meridian passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her sons, John W. Blythe, Jr. (Joan); William H. “Jack” Blythe (Sharon), and Kevin Todd Blythe (Rhonda); daughter-in-law, Julia Blythe; grandchildren, Lola D. Tanner (D.J.), Sandra K. Payne (Tony), Jeff Chaney (Miranda), Jamie Kercheval (Jackson), Allie M. Blythe, Eliza Gavin, Kevin Wesley Blythe and Melissa Bracken (Jon); numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janice Carey; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Blythe, Sr., sons, Jerry Blythe and Kerry Blythe; grandchild, Sherri Blythe; parents, E.T. “Doc” Carey and Estelle Carey; siblings, Harold Carey, Alford Carey, and Margie Gallagher.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Chaney, Jackson Kercheval, Ronnie Sowers, Johnny Sowers, Eddie Hyde, Tim Dean, and D.J. Tanner.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dylan Brand, Wesley Brand, and Kelan Pearson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gideons.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at Northcrest Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

