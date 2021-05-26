Funeral services for Marcus Earl Pardue, 70, of Butler will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Hennis, Candace Pardue, and Bro. Brent Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Thursday, May 27th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Marcus passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 26, 1950, in Butler, Alabama, to Earl and Marie Pardue.

Survivors include his siblings, Norman R. Pardue, Sr. (Sherry) of Butler; Priscilla P. Reeves (Thomas) of Butler; Alfred Pardue (Clarissa) of Baytown, TX; and Hilton C. Pardue (Goldie) of Gilbertown; 17 nieces and nephews; and 22 great nieces and nephews; and special devoted caregivers, Adrienne Coleman and Brenda Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Pardue and Marie Broadhead Pardue.

Pallbearers will be Danny Broadhead, Ray Pardue, Quinton Pardue, Adam Reeves, Jeremy Etheridge, and Timmy Glosson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.