Advertisement

Marcus Earl Pardue

Marcus Earl Pardue
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Marcus Earl Pardue, 70, of Butler will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Hennis, Candace Pardue, and Bro. Brent Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Thursday, May 27th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Marcus passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 26, 1950, in Butler, Alabama, to Earl and Marie Pardue.

Survivors include his siblings, Norman R. Pardue, Sr. (Sherry) of Butler; Priscilla P. Reeves (Thomas) of Butler; Alfred Pardue (Clarissa) of Baytown, TX; and Hilton C. Pardue (Goldie) of Gilbertown; 17 nieces and nephews; and 22 great nieces and nephews; and special devoted caregivers, Adrienne Coleman and Brenda Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Pardue and Marie Broadhead Pardue.

Pallbearers will be Danny Broadhead, Ray Pardue, Quinton Pardue, Adam Reeves, Jeremy Etheridge, and Timmy Glosson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

Latest News

Gail Elaine Norton
Lola Faye Blythe
William Bennett "Bill" Gunn
William Bennet “Bill” Gunn
Jimmie Lee
Mr. Jimmie Lee