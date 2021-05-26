National ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Wearing your seat belt is one of the best ways to stay safe on the roads. That’s why there is a national campaign from now until June 6th called Click It or Ticket.

“The whole idea behind Click It or Ticket is to change people’s behavior about wearing their seat belt. Seat belts save lives,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “They reduce serious injuries and reduce deaths on our roadways. Our goal is to have the safest roadways possible.”

Deputies with the LCSD will be working on their off days under a federal grant to make sure seat belt laws are being obeyed. Officials say this campaign is not about writing tickets, but about ensuring the safety of everybody on the roads.

“It would be okay with us if we didn’t write any citations. Our goal is to have safe roadways, and one of the ways to do that is to have all of the individuals inside of a motor vehicle to be restrained,” Calhoun said.

According to the latest data from 2019, seat belts saved nearly 15,000 people’s lives.

