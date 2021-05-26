Ole Miss reaches NCAA women’s final against Oklahoma State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) (Associated Press) — Ole Miss and Oklahoma State will try to win their first national title in women’s golf.

Ole Miss had never reached the match play portion of the NCAA Women’s Championship until taking down Texas in the quarterfinals and outlasting Arizona in the semifinals.

Ole Miss was led by Andrea Lignell, who went 40 holes to win two matches.

The Cowgirls were dominant at Grayhawk Golf Club. They won nine of 10 matches in victories over Auburn and Duke. The Oklahoma State men have won 11 national titles.

