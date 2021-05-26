Advertisement

Ole Miss reaches NCAA women’s final against Oklahoma State

Ole Miss women's golf (Source: Ole Miss Athletics)
Ole Miss women's golf (Source: Ole Miss Athletics)(Ole Miss Athletics)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) (Associated Press) — Ole Miss and Oklahoma State will try to win their first national title in women’s golf.

Ole Miss had never reached the match play portion of the NCAA Women’s Championship until taking down Texas in the quarterfinals and outlasting Arizona in the semifinals.

Ole Miss was led by Andrea Lignell, who went 40 holes to win two matches.

The Cowgirls were dominant at Grayhawk Golf Club. They won nine of 10 matches in victories over Auburn and Duke. The Oklahoma State men have won 11 national titles.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

Latest News

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Nikhazy, Dunhurst help Ole Miss advance in SEC Tournament
Alabama baseball used a six-run third inning to put the game out of reach early on the way to a...
Alabama baseball beats South Carolina 9-3 to advance in SEC Tournament
Golden Eagles ready for trip to Ruston
2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards
Ole Miss dominates 2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards