Restaurants and hotels prepare for Memorial Day weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Businesses are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.

Charles Frazier, owner of Weidmann’s is planning for a smaller crowd. He says people usually travel elsewhere during the holiday weekend.

“A lot of our locals do go out of town to the lake, the beach or the mountains.” Frazier said, “But we have a lot of travelers coming through. We will be losing our local clientele. We will certainly pick up as people travel and go to these destinations.”

Chris Bullock, a managing partner for Cater’s Market is keeping his fingers crossed for a busy weekend. He says additional employees have been scheduled to work.

“That’s right. We are excited and expecting a big crowd,” Bullock said. “Whether you are stocking your fridge, going home this weekend, or stocking your cooler for the beach. Cater’s Market has everything you need to have a happy Memorial Day.”

The general manager for Tru by Hilton hotel, Candace English says she’s also planning for large crowds.

“With the graduation of our local high schools on the horizon. With families arriving from out of town to celebrate with their loved ones,” English said. The hotel is on the verge of being booked. “I think I may have maybe, like, four rooms left. And they are all single occupancy rooms at this time,” English said. “Definitely, we expect those to pick up with the transit business.”

The city of Meridian will benefit economically from hundreds of people coming in for the holiday.

Make sure to check in with your local restaurants because most have changed their hours for Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.