Showers and storms return Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday, with the chance of showers and storms returning in the afternoon. Only isolated activity will be with us, so not everyone is going to see rain. High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper-80s this afternoon. It will also be a bit more humid today than compared to the past couple of days. That humidity will continue to build over the next couple of days. \

Any showers and storms will dissipate after sunset. We’ll repeat the process on Thursday, with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Storm chances will increase on Friday and Saturday as a disturbance approaches our area. It also looks to become quite humid by Friday and Saturday. As high temperatures get into the upper-80s on Friday, heat index values may climb into the low-to-mid-90s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Saturday, so the heat index won’t be as much of a concern.

Humidity will drop again by Sunday and Memorial Day. Rain chances will also decrease again on both days, with only isolated showers possible each afternoon. Memorial Day will be pleasant and warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and low humidity. We’ll start to see the humidity increasing again by Tuesday as isolated showers and storms look to be possible.

