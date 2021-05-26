Showers will become more common through Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cool thunderstorm outflow helped to keep the temperature below 90 degrees at Meridian Regional Airport today, but away from those showers the heat was cooking and many areas warmed into the upper 80s.

Expect more of the same for Thursday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will douse some areas, but other areas will stay dry. It’s a summer-like setup. Areas near those showers and storms will be a bit cooler, but we can warm toward 90 away from the showers and storms.

The warmth holds through Friday, then a slightly cooler weekend will follow. Our Memorial Day will be warm with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday and then upper 80s on Monday. We’ll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but not everyone will get rained on. Otherwise, our Memorial Day weekend looks okay and weather should hold up well for the memorials scheduled for Monday.

This evening will be partly cloudy with a couple of stray showers. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool to the lower 70s by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Once again, most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will get close to 90 degrees, but any showers will help to ease that warmth by as much as 5-10 degrees.

