Advertisement

Showers will become more common through Saturday

(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cool thunderstorm outflow helped to keep the temperature below 90 degrees at Meridian Regional Airport today, but away from those showers the heat was cooking and many areas warmed into the upper 80s.

Expect more of the same for Thursday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will douse some areas, but other areas will stay dry. It’s a summer-like setup. Areas near those showers and storms will be a bit cooler, but we can warm toward 90 away from the showers and storms.

The warmth holds through Friday, then a slightly cooler weekend will follow. Our Memorial Day will be warm with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday and then upper 80s on Monday. We’ll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but not everyone will get rained on. Otherwise, our Memorial Day weekend looks okay and weather should hold up well for the memorials scheduled for Monday.

This evening will be partly cloudy with a couple of stray showers. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool to the lower 70s by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Once again, most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will get close to 90 degrees, but any showers will help to ease that warmth by as much as 5-10 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
A passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon on Center Street in...
One seriously hurt in Clarke County ATV crash
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

Latest News

Futurecast - Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 4 PM
Showers and storms return Wednesday
Weather - May 25, 2021
Weather - May 25, 2021
A couple of stray showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Unseasonable warmth persists as rain sneaks back into the forecast
7-Day Forecast May 25 - 31
Humidity is low for Tuesday, but that won’t be the case for much longer