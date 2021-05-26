Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Southaven man

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Richard Chapman of Southaven.

He is a White male, last seen Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021, in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in DeSoto County.

Chapman may be using a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag HN15893.

Family members say Chapman suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where he is, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.

