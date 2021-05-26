State Parks sense a return to normalcy this summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With Memorial Day weekend almost here and many COVID limitations no longer in place, many will be headed back to state parks this summer. Clarkco State Park near Quitman has been a favorite recreation spot for many for over 80 years.

Clarkco has 815 beautiful acres that offers camping, cabin rentals and a variety of water activities.

Park manager Tony Fleming says that the cabins are already booked for the summer and that folks are ready to get out and enjoy themselves again.

”Summer is here and we hope we don’t have a repeat of what we had last year,” said Fleming. “We’ve seen an increase in traffic with all what’s happened and all that. A lot of folks are staying local and a lot of folks are using some of the recreational stuff that we offer here at Clarkco and all. We’ve seen people coming in here with campers that never have had a camper and we’ve seen different folks using different things nowadays as far as finding something to do and all that.”

Located just south of Meridian near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, Clarkco State Park has been a favorite Mississippi recreation spot since 1938.

Here’s much more information on Clarkco State Park:

Day-Use A day-use entry fee is charged for all day-use visitors.

Entrance fee $2.00 per person, 5 years of age and under - free

Stay the Night-Developed Camping 43 sites, Primitive Tent Camping 7 sites, Vacation Cabins 20 units, and 1 Vacation Cottage plus Laundry Facilities.

Things to Do: Picnic Sites, Picnic Pavilions, Playgrounds, Playing Fields, Nature Trails, Tennis Courts, Disc Golf, Clarkco Lake offers a Boat Launch, Fishing and Water Skiing, plus the Clarkco State Park has a zero depth Splash Pad.

Area Attractions The following attractions are located within a short drive of Clarkco State Park. The park staff will be happy to provide you with directions.

Annual Events in the Area May/June Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Festival (Meridian)

June State Games of Mississippi (Meridian)

July Coca-Cola Pops at Bonita Lakes (Meridian)

August Mississippi Junior Miss Program (Meridian)

Park Events January First Day Hike

February Hike in the Park with your Sweetie

May Fishing Rodeo

June Lake Run

September

Ivy Trek Ultra Cross Country

