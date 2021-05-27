City of Meridian Arrest Report May 27, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEMORREO D THOMAS
|1996
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PETIT LARCENY
|MICHEAL D PATRICK
|1972
|499 OLD JACKSON RD FOREST, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRANDY L EDWARDS
|1979
|3900 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|ALBERT C HICKS
|1997
|2107 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ZAYDEYSIA J HAYES
|1995
|3709 10TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:26 AM on May 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:25 PM on May 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.