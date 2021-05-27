Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 27, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEMORREO D THOMAS19962428 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PETIT LARCENY
MICHEAL D PATRICK1972499 OLD JACKSON RD FOREST, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRANDY L EDWARDS19793900 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
ALBERT C HICKS19972107 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ZAYDEYSIA J HAYES19953709 10TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:26 AM on May 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:25 PM on May 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

