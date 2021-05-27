City of Meridian Arrest Report May 27, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:26 AM on May 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:25 PM on May 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.