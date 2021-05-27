Advertisement

Elmira Cole Patterson

Elmira Cole Patterson
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral service for Elmira Cole Patterson will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Lyles officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Elmira C. Patterson, age 91, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.

Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Ramsey and Katie Cole (Willie); grandchildren, Wayne Ramsey, Bernard Cole, Teresa Westerfield, Wanda Cole Ford, Willie D. “Danny” Cole, and Hynash Cole Drake; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Roberts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lucy Mae Cole; siblings, James Cole, Theron Cole, Bob Cole, W.R. Cole, and Morris Cole.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
May 26th marks what would have been Bridgette Horn's 38th birthday.
Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Wendell Larkin, owner of Larkin's Restaurant.
Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

James Lee Vaughn
James Lee Vaughn
Dr. JoAnn Louise Tyler
Mr. Charlie Love
Marcus Earl Pardue