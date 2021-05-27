Funeral service for Elmira Cole Patterson will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Lyles officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Elmira C. Patterson, age 91, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.

Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Ramsey and Katie Cole (Willie); grandchildren, Wayne Ramsey, Bernard Cole, Teresa Westerfield, Wanda Cole Ford, Willie D. “Danny” Cole, and Hynash Cole Drake; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Roberts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lucy Mae Cole; siblings, James Cole, Theron Cole, Bob Cole, W.R. Cole, and Morris Cole.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

