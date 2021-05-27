Florida blasts MSU in SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, Ala. - Mississippi State dropped its opening game at the SEC Tournament to Florida, 13-1, on Wednesday morning at the Hoover Met.

The team’s exchanged single runs in the first inning, before Florida (37-19) scored three in the second and five in the third to stake an early lead. A four-run seventh inning pushed the game to 13-1 and the game was final after the seventh inning, via the SEC Tournament’s run rule.

For Mississippi State (40-14), Tanner Allen extended his career-long hitting streak to 17 games with his 57tth career double in the first inning. The hit also extended his reached base streak to 20 games, as he finished the day with one hit and one run scored.

Luke Hancock added his 52nd RBI of the season with his base hit in the first inning and Logan Tanner moved his reached base streak to 17 games with his fourth inning single.

Brandon Smith (4-3) took the loss with six runs allowed on eight hits in two innings of work in the start. Cade Smith and Eric Cerantola posted scoreless outings out of the bullpen for MSU. Cade Smith worked two scoreless, hitless innings with just one walk. Cerantola fanned one, walked one and allowed one hit to work a scoreless sixth.

For Florida, Hunter Barco (10-2) threw seven innings and allowed one run on four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out two to earn the win. Kris Armstrong drove in four RBIs, and Jacob Young and Sterlin Thompson each plated three RBIs to pace the offense. In all, five Gators posted multi-hit games and the three aforementioned hitters collected multi-RBI contests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.