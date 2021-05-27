Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bridgette Horn was a Senior Police Officer assigned to the detective division at the Meridian Police Department. She served there for 3 1/2 years.

Horn took her own life last November. May 26th marks what would have been her 38th birthday.

“She always had a smile on her face she was always willing to help in any way she could whether the case involved her or not. That she was always partnering with other detectives and police officers. I never heard a negative thing about officer Horn, and It just goes to show your attitude and your personality can have a per found effect on other officers that are dealing with issues,” said MPD Chief of Police, Chris Read.

A family friend donated a 10 by 6-foot cross to Horn’s family in Carthage, Mississippi to honor Horn and other fallen officers. Horn’s father, Bobby Horn, and his wife, Susan helped put up the cross.

“My intention was by putting this cross up reaching out to police officers, reaching out to fallen police officers with other crosses, and having Bobby possibly to reach out to other families of fallen police officers and tell some of his story, try to get some of the grief that he has, losing his daughter to share some of the crosses I built with them is a way of reaching out to them and not turning to drugs and alcohol,” said family friend, Pamela Morrow.

According to bluehelp.org 229, law enforcement officers committed suicide within the last year.

MPD works with the city of Meridian and Weems to provide officers a free non-disclosure program of support.

“It’s a huge benefit not only in law enforcement but fire departments, other areas. we all have issues. We are all different. we handle situations and circumstances differently and so when you have a program established like that it’s important to utilize that if you in fact need it without worrying about it being blasted around social media and things being disclosed,” said Read.

Morrow is working with cities across Mississippi to build crosses in memory of fallen officers and donating 5-foot crosses to other families of fallen officers in memory of Horn.

