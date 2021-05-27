Advertisement

Mr. James Lee Vaughn, age 78, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his son’s residence. There will be no formal service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. James was known for his love for softball and golf. He retired as a clerk from the railroad. Mr. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his children, James H. “Jim” Vaughn (Tonya) and Karen Leigh Winborn; grandchildren, Cole Logan, Ryan Vaughn, Chandler Vaughn, Landon Vaughn, Camryn Vaughn, Meagan Adams (Brett), Dustin Winborn, Mason Winborn, Morgan Lewis (Josh), Lee Thompson, and Kaycee Brantley; great-grandchildren, Vivi Adams, Aslyn Thompson, Ansley Lewis, Andrea Brantley, and Katelyn Brantley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sue Vaughn, one daughter, Pennie Lynn Thompson, his son-in-law, Kennith Winborn, and his sister, June Cobb.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

