Advertisement

WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
May 26th marks what would have been Bridgette Horn's 38th birthday.
Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Wendell Larkin, owner of Larkin's Restaurant.
Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on state of economy as GOP offers $928B on infrastructure
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out