Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
May 26th marks what would have been Bridgette Horn's 38th birthday.
Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Wendell Larkin, owner of Larkin's Restaurant.
Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

The names of the nine victims in the San Jose mass shooting have been released.
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
Collapsed building on 23rd avenue.
Demolition could begin soon for collapsed building
In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation
Rose Hill Water Association issues Boil Water Advisory