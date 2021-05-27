Advertisement

Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions

By Tom Williams
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - It’s been two years and seven months, but the shooting case at Larkin’s Restaurant & Deli is almost closed. Three of the four suspects have either taken a plea deal or been convicted of the October 2018 robbery and shooting.

Larkin’s Restaurant owner, Wendell Larkin, is still hard at work every day in York.

“I’m blessed and thankful. I thank the Lord everyday,” Larkin said.

In the surveillance footage from October 25, 2018, you can see three suspects dressed in black come into the store. Larkin was in his office and grabbed his shotgun. One of the suspects started shooting at him. Larkin was shot once in the hand and once on the side.

“One is in the hand and the other is still in the side and I’m still able to function as well as I am. That’s a miracle,” Larkin said.

Some of the court proceedings are continuing, but four suspects were arrested and charged in the robbery and shooting. Cadrekus Blanks was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and robbery last week. He will be sentenced on June 15.

Quindarous Landrum pleaded guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to 20 years. He will only have to serve five with three years of supervised release.

Keenan Law, who is said to be the triggerman, will have court in June. Michael Day is being treated as youthful offender.

“The reason we pushed for the maximum sentence is because hopefully it will deter some of the other people that might want to commit these crimes. If you do stupid stuff, then you have to pay the cost,” Larkin explained. “My heart is saddened that we have four young, healthy, handsome, intelligent men in jail. They should be out working and paying taxes like I am, but instead, our tax dollars are being used to have them in jail. That’s really sad.”

Larkin said there is some closure, but he wishes the four suspects would have chosen a different route. Larkin urges today’s youth to stop living by the phrase “snitches get stitches”.

“The reason our neighborhood has stitches is because we don’t snitch. We have to start snitching,” Larkin said. “We should praise people who snitch and not look down on them. If we start that, we can solve this problem in our community.”

For now, the food will continue being served as long as possible at Larkin’s.

“I thank the Lord every day because I am truly a blessed,” Larkin said.

