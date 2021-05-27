Advertisement

Meridian High Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony
Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday was a day of celebration at Meridian High School. Students, parents, and faculty gathered at Ray Stadium for the 2021 graduation ceremony.

“It feels amazing,” said graduating senior Ladonna Glass. “It is also my birthday, so I’m very excited. I’m having a great day!”

“Aw man, it feels so surreal. It feels amazing to finally graduate!” said Class of 2021 valedictorian Bijen Patel.

It was a year full of challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, but staff at the high school say the students overcame all the obstacles that the school year threw at them.

“My message for the graduating seniors today is that they are winners in life,” said principal Dr. Joe Griffin. “They have gone through a lot this year. We know that the pandemic was upon us yet they have persevered.”

275 students graduated Thursday, and 88 of those students graduated with a GPA of 3.25 or greater. 45% of students have a GPA of 3.0.

“After graduating, I plan to go to Mississippi State and major in psychology,” Glass said.

“I’m attending Mississippi State and I’m majoring in civil engineering,” Patel said.

Newscenter 11′s own Janae’ Hancock read the names of the graduates at the ceremony.

