Mississippi Highway Patrol out in full force ahead of holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Click-it-or-Ticket campaign is in full effect ahead of this holiday weekend.

Millions of travelers will hit the interstates and highways from now through next Tuesday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out in force to make sure drivers are obeying laws and keeping safety in mind while traveling.

MHP’s Sgt. Jameka Moore said it’s important to be vigilant and know what’s ahead of you while on the road.

“I would encourage people as you travel to look ahead. Look for traffic congestion or any traffic accidents that may have occurred in front of you. If it’s possible move over. Give that officer and that accident scene a little respect by moving over,” Moore said.

Moore said you should follow the speed limit and limit distractions.

“Through this Memorial Day weekend we will have extra troopers patrolling the highways. We will focus on seatbelt usage, distracted driving, speeders and hazardous violations from the motoring public,” Moore explained.

It’s also a good idea to make sure your car is safe enough to make the planned trip.

“Just take a few minutes to make sure your vehicle is serviced, make sure your tires are in good travel condition and make sure your cell phone is charge in case of an emergency,” Moore explained. “As you travel, keep in mind there will be extra vehicles on the highway. Watch your speed, slow down and leave space between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.