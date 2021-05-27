Advertisement

Our Thursday is warm and humid

Feels-Like Futurecast - Thu, May 27 at 4 PM
Feels-Like Futurecast - Thu, May 27 at 4 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a mild and muggy start to our Thursday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s. We’ll see a chance of patchy fog through 8 this morning. Partly cloudy skies will be in store for our Thursday with highs around 90 degrees. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, with perhaps a rumble of thunder. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with the chance of stray showers.

Storm chances will increase on our Friday afternoon as a disturbance passes through our area. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out on our Friday, with 60 mph wind gusts as the threat. A few showers and storms will linger into our Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. The humidity levels will drop to more comfortable levels as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day. A stray shower will still be possible both days, but the good majority of us will stay dry.

High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday, and then we look to see those high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s Monday through Wednesday. Morning lows could drop into the 50s in some spots Sunday and Monday, but most of us will start in the 60s. The humidity will begin to build back in by Tuesday and Wednesday as rain chances increase a bit as well.

