Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.(Khalid Mehmood | Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
May 26th marks what would have been Bridgette Horn's 38th birthday.
Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Wendell Larkin, owner of Larkin's Restaurant.
Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on state of economy as GOP offers $928B on infrastructure
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out