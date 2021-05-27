Advertisement

Safety tips during active shooter situations

Mass shootings increase
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mass shootings unfortunately can happen anywhere and at any time. It’s important to know what to do if you find yourself in potentially life-threatening situations.

The San Jose shooting on May 26th marked the 232nd mass shooting in the U.S this year. You might remember some of the more high-profile cases like the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado in March and the nail salon shooting in Atlanta also in March.

Meridian, unfortunately, made national headlines in 2003 when a deranged gunman shot 14 of his co-workers at Lockheed Martin, killing 6 of them before taking his own life.

What should you do in an active shooter situation? Lauderdale County Sheriff, Billy Sollie walks us through some tips on how to stay safe.

“If you are able to get into a room that has a door, we strongly encourage that you walk into the room, you close the door and you lock the door and then you turn the light off. Hopefully, that will allow the individual to believe that you’re in a room that’s unoccupied and will go to the next room and you will have a safe location for yourself. If that doesn’t work, we also encourage individuals if there’s a desk that they’re able to hide under, get underneath the desk, and be as quiet as possible. And last but not least the play dead theory there’s a fifty-fifty chance that that’s going to work for you because we’ve had victims relive their story of where they had been shot and the individual came back in the room and shot them again in an attempt to make sure they were deceased,” said Sollie.

People can also take the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, which provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event through the Avoid, Deny and Defend (ADD) strategy.

Visit https://alerrt.org/course_types/CRASE for more information.

