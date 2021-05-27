Advertisement

`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions performs at a bar in Highwood, Ill., May 22, 2021. Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday, May 26.(Russ Boxer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
May 26th marks what would have been Bridgette Horn's 38th birthday.
Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday
Wendell Larkin, owner of Larkin's Restaurant.
Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot in suburban Dallas
In this Dec. 28, 2009 photo provided by Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Davis, she holds a...
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military, service members say
Feels-Like Futurecast - Thu, May 27 at 4 PM
Our Thursday is warm and humid
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight