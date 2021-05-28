Advertisement

Afternoon storms for Friday ahead of a dry weekend

Thursday night will stay dry with a few passing clouds, lows will bottom out in the mid-to-upper 60′s. The rain chances become higher Friday afternoon, mainly focused south of Interstate 20-59. The showers and storms are still possible North of Interstate 20-59 but look to be less concentrated. Some heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Highs in the mid 80′s for Friday. We will dry out nicely just in time for the holiday weekend. A few stray showers are possible for Saturday, but most of us look to mostly sunny and dry. Memorial Day looks to stay sunny, dry, and warm with highs near 90°.
We'll see rain and storms Friday afternoon, but we dry out in time for the long weekend.(WTOK)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

