One killed, one injured in Clarke county wreck

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 16-year-old female was killed in a one car crash in Clarke county around 7:30 this evening, according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Another person was critically injured and airlifted to Jackson.

The accident happened on County Road 375 just south of Dunn’s Falls.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

