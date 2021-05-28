Advertisement

One killed, one injured in Clarke county wreck

The accident happened on County Road 375 just south of Dunn’s Falls.
The accident happened on County Road 375 just south of Dunn’s Falls.(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 16-year-old female was killed in a one car crash in Clarke county around 7:30 this evening, according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Another person was critically injured and airlifted to Jackson.

The accident happened on County Road 375 just south of Dunn’s Falls.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerwin Dawson, 40, arrested with cocaine, money, gun
Man charged in Monday drug bust
May 26th marks what would have been Bridgette Horn's 38th birthday.
Former MPD officer remembered on Birthday
Wendell Larkin, owner of Larkin's Restaurant.
Larkin’s Restaurant owner reacts to convictions
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring and will be interviewing at Meridian Community College Workforce...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

Latest News

We'll see rain and storms Friday afternoon, but we dry out in time for the long weekend.
Afternoon storms for Friday ahead of a dry weekend
Virtual Currency offers new financial options
Virtual Currency offers new financial options
Meridian High Class of 2021 celebrates graduation
Meridian High Class of 2021 celebrates graduation
Demolition could begin soon for collapsed building
Demolition could begin soon for collapsed building