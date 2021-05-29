2021 All Scholastic Sports Team special airing Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is bringing back another special for members of this year’s All Scholastic Sports Team.

A banquet is normally held each year to honor the 12 student-athletes selected but with COVID-19 still a concern, WTOK chose to produce a 30 minute special instead to honor members of this year’s team.

During the special, the stories of all 12 members will be revisited and the four student-athletes who received $500 scholarships will be revealed.

If you were unable to watch Sunday, the special will be rebroadcasted during the following times:

ETOK – Saturday, June 5th from 2pm -2:30pm

GTOK – Sunday, June 6th from 11:30am – 12pm

2nd run on WTOK – Sunday, June 6th from 5:30pm – 6pm

You can also watch it here https://youtu.be/EwkE7_CYbXk

