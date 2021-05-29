Advertisement

Kids raising chickens to learn life lessons

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of the Lauderdale County 4-H Club are raising chickens for their poultry project to help them learn life lessons.

Poultry showmanship is a project where the youth is allowed to demonstrate their knowledge of poultry as well as their ability to carry, examine and position their bird in the cage. The goal is for the leaders of the club to judge the youth for their knowledge and ability to care for their birds.

Dr. Ronald Kitchens said his family has been part of this project for 4 years. He said it’s a great way to educate kids about responsibility.

“What I want to see is that one day whenever they are in their own homes, they know how to raise animals. I want them to know what all goes into it. I want them to know how much it costs to raise a chicken, said parent Dr. Ronald Kitchens.

“I feel that this has been teaching me a lot about chickens. That is something that very few people can enjoy today. I learned a lot more than I would have ever expected about chickens,” said 4-H Club Member, John Kitchens.

John Kitchens won first place for his prize-winning entry in the 2020 Mississippi State Fair Poultry Chain Competition. Kitchens was the top prize winner in the Junior Category for his Brown Leghorn layers.

