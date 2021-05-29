Advertisement

Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says
The two 15-year-old girls were heading south on County Road 375 when they ran off the road and...
Enterprise High students involved in deadly crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Trooper dies in the line of duty in Madison County
The new location will be at 131 S Frontage Road where Meridian Crossroads is located.
ALDI Grocery coming to Meridian
NCAA College World Series
Regional Hosts and Sites Announced for the NCAA College World Series

Latest News

China’s ruling Communist Party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population...
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The boy's father and sister drifted more than a mile away from their boat while caught in a...
7-year-old hero recounts hourlong swim to shore after boating accident
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall