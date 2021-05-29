Advertisement

Pre-Memorial Day Parade held Saturday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Livingston, Ala. (WTOK) - A Memorial Day weekend parade was held in Livingston and York Alabama to remember the men and women who served our country.

Many people lined the streets in downtown Livingston for the city’s first annual Pre-Memorial Day Parade.

Over 20 participants drove around their community Saturday with vehicles decked out and signs of patriotic messages. Organizers said this is a time to remember the one that put their country first as well as paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We want to remember our fallen soldiers. I personally have fallen soldiers in my family as well as friends. Memorial Day is to remember and salute,” said event coordinator, Gwen Carter.

“They fought for our country so we are here to pay tribute to the people who fought for us. I am so excited to be here,” said Parade Marshall, Lovie Parks.

The event was put on by Roses Social/Saving Club.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner says crooks used a backhoe to break into his gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard in...
Backhoe used to break into gas station, owner says
The two 15-year-old girls were heading south on County Road 375 when they ran off the road and...
Enterprise High students involved in deadly crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Trooper dies in the line of duty in Madison County
The new location will be at 131 S Frontage Road where Meridian Crossroads is located.
ALDI Grocery coming to Meridian
NCAA College World Series
Regional Hosts and Sites Announced for the NCAA College World Series

Latest News

FCA Movie Night
FCA Movie Night
KofC Bingo
KofC Bingo
Flag Raising Ceremony
Flag Raising Ceremony
The Knights of Columbus 802 will hold a flag-raising ceremony Monday morning to honor the men...
Knights of Columbus Flag-raising ceremony preview
The Knights of Columbus Charity Bingo will reopen its doors after more than a year of being...
Charity bingo event returns to the public