Pre-Memorial Day Parade held Saturday

Livingston, Ala. (WTOK) - A Memorial Day weekend parade was held in Livingston and York Alabama to remember the men and women who served our country.

Many people lined the streets in downtown Livingston for the city’s first annual Pre-Memorial Day Parade.

Over 20 participants drove around their community Saturday with vehicles decked out and signs of patriotic messages. Organizers said this is a time to remember the one that put their country first as well as paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We want to remember our fallen soldiers. I personally have fallen soldiers in my family as well as friends. Memorial Day is to remember and salute,” said event coordinator, Gwen Carter.

“They fought for our country so we are here to pay tribute to the people who fought for us. I am so excited to be here,” said Parade Marshall, Lovie Parks.

The event was put on by Roses Social/Saving Club.

