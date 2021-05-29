Sunny and comfortably warm through weekend, rain chances return next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temperatures for Saturday afternoon and evening will remain below average in the mid to low 70′s. Winds flowing from the North will continue to feed drier and cooler air into the area throughout Saturday night and into Sunday evening, leading to lows in the mid to upper 50′s for Saturday night. Temperatures for Sunday will reach into the lower 80′s with plenty of sunshine before lows dip into the mid 50′s.

Memorial Day will be warmer, with highs in the mid 80′s and will be full of sunshine. By Tuesday afternoon, winds start to shift back more out of the South. Expect more clouds, higher humidity, and higher temperatures to come back into the area. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80′s for the remainder of the week with lows in the middle 60′s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return by Wednesday and stay with us into next weekend. These showers and storms will be driven by heating during the day. While not everyone will get rainfall, all of us will be fair game. A few storms could have some heavy rain and gusty winds, but widespread impacts are not expected.

