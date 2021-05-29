Advertisement

Trooper dies in the line of duty in Madison County

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County Friday.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County Friday.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Trooper Harris was a passionate, dedicated public servant and an important member of the MHP family. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Trooper John Harris (Z-21),” said Pubic Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Troopers.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

